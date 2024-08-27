WATCH: ‘Complex operation’: Israeli forces rescue hostage alive from southern Gaza

By Jewish News Syndicate

Qaid Farhan Alkadi (Courtesy)
Qaid Farhan Alkadi

(JNS) — Israeli forces have rescued a hostage alive from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, from the Bedouin Negev city of Rahat, was rescued from a tunnel in southern Gaza in a “complex operation” by the IDF’s Shayetet 13, 401st Brigade and Yahalom together with ISA forces under the command of the 162nd Division. He was alone at the time of his rescue.

The father of 11 is in stable condition and was undergoing medical testing at Soroka Hospital in Beersheva, according to the military. His family has been updated and the IDF is accompanying them.

Israel and Mideast

Leave a Comment