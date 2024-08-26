Inflation under the Joe Biden-Kamala-Harris administration has inflicted untold damage on American consumers, especially those at the lower income levels.

Officially, it has pushed prices up more than 20% from the day they took office.

Anecdotally, some costs have exploded far beyond even that.

Now, in a debate between Kamala Harris, the defender of the inflation, and Kamala Harris, the leader empathetic with the plight of Americans, has been televised.

It’s the Donald Trump campaign that has released the video in which Kamala v. Kamala plays out.

#Election2024: The Trump campaign is up with a new ad this morning attacking Harris on the economy and inflation. Trump’s campaign currently has $60.5M in future reservations through Election Day. pic.twitter.com/FgKHkPgbUd — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) August 26, 2024

It starts with Kamala Harris, the consumer advocate, complaining, “Everyday prices are too high. Food, rent, gas, back-to-school clothes.”

Then Kamala Harris, the defender of the Democrats’ current economy, speaks out “That is called Bidenomics.”

Again with the complaints: “A loaf of bread costs 50% more today. Ground beef is up almost 50%. There’s not much left at the end of the month.”

And Kamala Harris the defender of the status quo? “Bidenomics is working.”

Once against, Kamala Harris the consumer’s friend, explains, “The price of housing has gone up. It feels so hard to just be able to get ahead.”

The status quo defender Kamala Harris: “And we are very proud of Bidenomics.”

A report at the Gateway Pundit explained, “Kamala Harris has successfully undergone an image makeover following the Biden coup thanks to a fawning press and catchy clichés while avoiding all questions and interviews that could trip her up.”

But, the report said, “Since reporters will not do their job exposing Harris’ horrible record as ‘vice president’ and her Marxist agenda for America, the pressure is on the Trump campaign to ensure Americans are fully exposed to the real Kamala Harris before it is too late.”

It’s good, the report said, “The campaign appears up for this challenging task.”

