CNN host Dana Bash clashed with Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio Sunday after he pushed back at questions regarding his comments about childless women and pressed her about Vice President Kamala Harris not answering questions.

Harris has not given an interview or press conference since President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid July 21. Vance called out Bash, saying she had asked him three questions about “a sarcastic remark” he made in 2021.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“I wonder what Kamala Harris thinks about the fact that she supported policies that opened the American southern border. I wonder what Kamala Harris thinks about the fact that she lied to the American people about Joe Biden’s mental — mental facility for the office,” Vance said before Bash interrupted, saying, “But I’m interviewing you, not Kamala Harris.”

“You are interviewing me, Dana, because I respect the American people enough to sit down for an interview,” Vance responded to the interruption.

WATCH:



Harris and Walz spoke at a Nevada rally Saturday as part of a battleground-state trip following the vice president’s selection of Walz as her running mate.

“Kamala Harris has been the nominee for three weeks. She hasn’t sat down for a real interview,” Vance said, prompting Bash to respond, “Believe me, we are asking. You’re not going to get a disagreement there with me.”

“But the point is, Dana, you’ve got me for 15 minutes or however long you have me. We should be talking about public policies that matter,” Vance said. “How are we going to lower inflation? How are we going to reduce the cost of food and housing? How are we going to close down that southern border? We’ve talked so little about that. We’ve talked a lot more about a sarcastic remark I made three years ago. I think we should talk about the issues that most Americans care about.”

“Well, I — I only asked you one question about that,” Bash claimed.

During the wide-ranging 20-minute interview, Bash asked Vance about at least once about his childless cat ladies remarks from 2021 and made several follow-up queries about whether Vance viewed Democrats as “anti-child.”

Harris and Walz spoke at a Nevada rally Saturday as part of a battleground-state trip following the vice president’s selection of Walz as her running mate.

Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 0.5% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the Real Clear Polling average of polls from July 22 to Aug. 7, with the vice president increasing her lead to 0.8% when Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!