President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate is hitting Kamala Harris hard on her economic record on the eve of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” JD Vance said: “Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy … it’s like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human-trafficking policy.”

Senator @JDVance with the quote of the weekend: “Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy is like Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy” pic.twitter.com/jhjRU2H4BM — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2024

Vance’s complete quote was:

“The American people just don’t buy the idea that Kamala Harris, who has been vice president for three and a half years, is somehow going to tackle the inflation crisis in a way tomorrow that she hasn’t for the past 1,300 days.

“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human-trafficking policy.

“The American people are much smarter than that. They don’t buy the idea that Kamala Harris represents a fresh start. She is more of the same.

“It is doubling down on the failed policies of the Harris administration to give Kamala Harris a promotion rather than to fire her, which is what I think most Americans are going to do on November.”

JD Vance is spot on as always. pic.twitter.com/SGw688gxnb — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) August 18, 2024

