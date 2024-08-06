Legendary actor Jon Voight is sounding alarm bells should Kamala Harris win the 2024 presidential election, saying it could result in dark destruction akin to the “Civil War.”

The star of top Hollywood films including “Enemy of the State” and “Deliverance” posted a plea early Tuesday morning on X to vote for Trump.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“My friends, this is the war of our lifetime now. We, the people, are in trouble if this nation picks Kamala Harris. We must stop this crime that is happening,” Voight began, sitting in front of an American flag.

“It’s a war crime that Obama is directing, and Kamala Harris will be the cackling hyena that just listens and repeats. If we do not stop this horror, you, my friends, will have the biggest horror that you will not know how to end. We must all see this truth become one with this understanding that God will guide us with words of wisdom, that we may understand that Donald Trump will make any sacrifice to save America.”

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Voight continued: “We, the people, are in danger, and we must vote for President Trump because he will save this nation. And the left are all afraid of his strength because he is only for the people. He’s not for the power, the greed, the lies, or wanting to destroy one’s hard-earned earnings.

“We must stop this madness now. Our children are in danger. The left is trying to take away your children and turn them into non-binaries. You all on the left, the ones who are my peers that preach, you all know who you are.

WATCH: @jonvoight “This is the war of our lifetime now. We the people are in trouble if this nation picks Kamala Harris.” pic.twitter.com/MpckfFPcQJ — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 6, 2024

“What have you all learned in this life? Have you learned the lessons that will bring you to the higher place of eternity? This is now all your lessons. For each one who votes against Trump, this will be among the worst crimes that you will see in your lives. And you know why? This nation has criminals killing your child, father, brother, friend, you, because of the left mentality allowing this border to be open. The ones who are on the left who fight against Trump will pay a price for the injustice of lies that are Kamala Harris and Obama.

“And all of you who think this is the greatest economy, you will find that your life will sink into a hole of darkness, and the freedom we all once had will be burned in the dark plague of the darkest time in history, like the destruction of the Civil War. My fellow Americans, we’ve come too far, and this life we were given was the blessing of God. And this is our hope to remember that he shall chant the words of Psalm 25 and in the Torah, Isaiah 55. We shall overcome.

“May God watch over us and bring this nation back together so her beauty will shine with her glory, the red, white, and blue. God bless America, and he will protect our nation against this evil left, and Donald Trump will Make America Great Again. Much love to you. Much love.”

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!