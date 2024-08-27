It is just another day in the Kamala Harris campaign for president, having been handpicked by the Democrat party’s elite to replace the aging and mentally failing Joe Biden, and it’s another flip-flop.

She’s already, in pursuit of remaking herself as acceptable to voters, changed her ideologies on fracking, border security, single-payer health care, the confiscation of “assault” weapons, earning herself the “Kamala chameleon” nickname.

Now, even though she blasted Trump’s work to build a wall along the southern border to cut down on illegal aliens entering from Mexico as “waste of taxpayer money,” and a “medieval vanity project,” it apparently isn’t quite that bad.

Because now she wants one of her own.

Kamala the chameleon: First Kamala lifted Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ idea. Now, after years of calling Trump’s border wall a ‘vanity project’ that won’t work, she pledges to build a wall. Will American voters see through the grift, or be fooled by her shapeshifting? pic.twitter.com/pyqvEE9JPm — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 27, 2024

Actually, hundreds of millions of dollars in materials that President Trump has assembled for border-wall construction were abandoned and have been sitting unused in piles ever since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office.

Harris’ “flip-flop” was confirmed at the party’s convention, when she said she would sign a bipartisan border security bill that ultimately failed.

A statement from the Trump campaign noted, “As a senator, she tried to block President Trump’s construction of the border wall. And as Border Czar, Kamala Harris halted construction of the border wall. Maybe if Kamala Harris sat down for an interview she could explain her views on the border wall, until then we can only look to her record of supporting open borders.”

Over recent years she’s uttered wild claims including that the wall is Trump’s “medieval vanity project” and won’t stop smugglers from moving drugs and humans into the U.S. It’s also, to her, “a complete waste of taxpayer money.”

Taking aim at Harris for the shifting sands on which her policies appear based, Heritage Action for America Executive Vice President Ryan Walker said, “Kamala Harris’ newfound support for the border wall is the latest flip-flop of many in her fledgling campaign, which just goes to show she’s a phony that will do anything to get in power.”

He said she clearly wants to disaffiliate from the “Biden-Harris administration’s historically awful record.”

The Daily Caller explained now Harris is in support of plans to spend “hundreds of millions” to be spent on more construction, a major project put into motion by Trump.

It added, “The flip-flop on the border is the latest instance of Harris and her team distancing the vice president from left-wing positions she previously endorsed, such as banning fracking and supporting a Medicare-for-All health care system.”

“Kamala’s RECORD proves she is pro-open border. She called the wall ‘un-American,’ a ‘waste of taxpayer money,’ ‘medieval,’ and said it isn’t going to ‘stop’ illegal immigration,” explained Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Trump campaign.

When Biden and Harris took office, they immediately, on the first day, canceled a long list of border security efforts launched by Trump, including the wall construction.

Since then, millions of illegal aliens have entered the U.S.

The New York Post said Trump supporters immediately started “calling out” Harris for her flip-flop.

“What is that in this ad?” Mike Howell, executive director of the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, said on X. “Looks like the @realDonaldTrump BORDER WALL to me!”

What is that in this ad? Looks like the @realDonaldTrump BORDER WALL to me! https://t.co/QeNVJNjOcD pic.twitter.com/QFugDm7bjc — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) August 23, 2024

Another commenter noted: “Hey Kamala Harris I thought ‘walls’ are racist? You and Biden stopped building a wall. Now you use it in your campaign video?” one wrote.

