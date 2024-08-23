Reminder: Not a single person voted for Kamala to be the Democratic nominee, and yet she accepts the nomination on behalf of ‘the people’ pic.twitter.com/1O1XshjsuC — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024

Kamala claims she knows the importance of safety and security at the border, yet as Border Czar she allowed millions of illegals to stream steadily into our country pic.twitter.com/cmWvuNcmMI — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024