Kamala Harris, the word-salad candidate in the 2024 presidential race, will be interviewed by CNN on Thursday.

The Democrat has been under harsh criticism for her decision, ever since her coronation with the title of nominee after Democrat party elite pushed the aging and mentally failing Joe Biden under the bus just weeks ago, to refuse to answer questions, for refusing to be interviewed, for essentially trying to hide what she thinks and believes from voters.

And now that she’s agreed to be interviewed on CNN, there’s criticism for her requirement to have her “Emotional Support Governor,” VP candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on screen to help her.

Scott Jennings, a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and now a columnist for multiple publications, said the decision is evidence of a lack of Democrat party confidence in her political ability, and voters need to wonder if Harris can’t even do the simplest of political tasks, what would she not be able to do as president.

He said, “I have great confidence in Dana (Bash, the interviewer) and CNN to do this,” he said. “I think it’s incredibly weak, weak sauce, to show up with your running mate. The fact that they don’t have enough confidence in her to let her sit herself, the actual top of the ticket, and do a single interview …

“In fact, I think the handwringing and the gyrations over this over the last month show a troubling lack of confidence in her political ability which also makes you wonder as a voter what kind of president would you be if this kind of a small time decision, can we do an interview or not, what does that look like your decision making process and so on.”

He said, “I think Republicans are going to think it’s pretty weak to show up with effectively someone to take up half the time.”

A report at the Gateway Pundit earlier cited a political publication’s explanation that Harris was asking reporters for advice on who to grant her first interview to, and that Harris was following her quotas-for-all agenda by “taking race and gender into consideration.”

That report in Politico Playbook said, “Harris has had a light schedule since accepting the nomination Thursday in Chicago, and several sources said she has been using the time not just to prepare for her Sept. 10 debate with Trump, but to map out a media strategy for the next few weeks. Almost everyone we talked to said Harris will consider race and gender in making her choice, and that she would be keen to sit down with a black and/or female reporter, though nobody believes that’s a requirement.”

The Pundit reported, “Bash meets a reported DEI criteria for the Harris interview based on race or gender. Bash co-moderated the June CNN debate along with Jake Tapper between President Trump and Joe Biden where Trump wrecked Biden. Bash also recently conducted a contentious interview with Trump’s running mate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.”

Commentator Megyn Kelly had just finished with her observation that the gaffe-prone Harris and her team appeared to be reluctant to allow her to actually face the media, be confronted with a question, and have to answer.

She said, “The campaign claims she is going to give an interview but not solo – it will be w/Waltz, her Emotional Support Governor.”

CNN’s announcement about the interview said it will be Thursday and it “will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com…”

Harris has been literally silent on her policy plans with the exception of announcing a communist-style price control scheme to address what she apparently believes is “price gouging” by grocery suppliers.

WND previously has reported on her famed word salads, jumbled strings of words that leave listeners just wondering.

