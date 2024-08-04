A video of Kamala Harris trying to explain data storage in ‘the cloud’ is going viral, as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president suggests there’s an actual cloud in the sky that holds the information.

In the video, Harris explains: “No longer are you necessarily keeping those private files in some file cabinet that’s locked in the basement of the house,” she said.

“It’s on your laptop, and it’s then – therefore – up here in this cloud that exists above us. Right?” she said, holding her hand up in the air and looking skyward.

“It’s no longer in a physical place.”

Kamala Harris thinks ‘the cloud’ literally ‘exists above us’:

“No longer are you keeping those private files in some file cabinet. It’s on your laptop, and it’s then therefore up here in this cloud, that exists above us. It’s no longer in a physical place.” There are physical… pic.twitter.com/6onsTkyttS — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024

The 21-second clip, posted by comedian and filmmaker Eric Abbenante, has already received some 10 million views since it was published Saturday afternoon.

Filmmaker and conservative activist Dinesh D’Souza noted: “Kamala Harris explains cloud storage. If she doesn’t make it to the White House, I’m sure MIT is ready to make her a full professor.”

Other commenters stated:

“This isn’t satire.”

“All our data is up there in the cloud – and then when the sun shines through the cloud, our data becomes nice and yellow, like the sun, and like a yellow school bus.”

A report at OfficeChai stated: “The U.S. vice president appeared to be laboring under the misapprehension – that’s quite common among non-technical people – that cloud storage refers to literally storing data in the clouds.

“This is of course untrue – cloud storage refers to data that’s stored in specialized datacenters that are very much present on terra firma, not in the skies. And while Harris believes that cloud data is not stored in a physical place, the data is stored in massive datacenters that are dotted across the world.”

The report added Kamala “is not only the American vice president, but also the U.S. government’s ‘AI czar,’ and is tasked with formulating regulations relating to Artificial Intelligence. And the fact that she believes that cloud storage appears to occur in the clouds ‘above us’ shows that no matter how developed the country, competency – and basic technical literacy – among politicians can be hard to find.”

The explanation by Harris even caught the attention of satire website the Babylon Bee, which posted a spoof news article, headlined: “Kamala Harris Spends Flight Looking For Cloud Where Her Data Is Stored.”

The parody indicates:

As she traveled across the country on Air Force 2 this morning, Vice President Kamala Harris surveyed the clouds, wondering which one was storing all of her data. “It’s just so incredible they figured out how to store data in clouds. I wonder which one is mine?” said Harris, scanning the horizon. “Gosh, it could be any of them.” While in-flight, Harris reportedly tried saving data from her laptop onto the cloud to see if she could witness the data being launched into the sky. “Let’s try again, let me just press ‘save to cloud’ here. Did you see anything?? Aw, shoot. I keep missing it!” sighed Harris. “Gee, I wonder how they tell the cloud to send the data back to my laptop? Science is amazing.” According to sources, the enchantment wore off suddenly as Harris became deeply concerned about what happened to her data on sunny days. “Where does it go? What if my cloud floats all the way to China?” asked Harris to bewildered aides. “That could be catastrophic. Call the Pentagon! Why has nothing been done to ensure my cloud stays secure? We must act quickly!”

Kamala Harris Spends Flight Looking For Cloud Where Her Data Is Stored https://t.co/XXvdVud7kg — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 4, 2024

Since a 20 second bit clipped out of an hour-long talk has gone viral, I think it’s only fair to show a little more context to that “Kamala Harris explains the cloud” clip. This concerns the laws regarding privacy, how they rely on the idea of what is defined as inside a house. https://t.co/uiHz6qGIcx pic.twitter.com/rr4RIh5wIR — Dr.Snekotron (@snekotron) August 3, 2024

