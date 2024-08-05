Joe Biden has been panned by many, including historians, as one of the worst, or the worst president of the United States.

High inflation, a loss of America’s reputation around the world, a vast slide into transgenderism and abortion promotions. And they are the highlights of his tenure.

All this exacerbated by an obvious decline in mental faculties, so much so that it was cited by a prosecutor for a reason not to charge Biden with mishandling government records.

But not for ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who tried twice, and failed twice, on impeach-and-remove schemes against President Donald Trump.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

She thinks Biden should be on Mt. Rushmore.

The interviewer, Lesley Stahl, looks stunned as Pelosi, discussing Biden’s “accomplishments,” cited a recent NATO summit and said, “He was in a good place to make whatever decisions. … Top of his game. … Such a consequential president of the United States of America. A Mt. Rushmore kind of president of the United States.”

Stunned, Stahl, wonders if Biden really should be there with Abraham Lincoln.

Pelosi: “But you got Teddy Roosevelt up there and he’s wonderful. I don’t say take him down but you can add Biden.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!