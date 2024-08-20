Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is seriously considering quitting the 2024 race and endorsing former President Donald Trump, according to RFK’s running mate Nicole Shanahan.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump,” Shanahan said on the “Impact Theory” podcast.

“Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision,” she told interviewer Tom Bilyeu.

“Not easy, not an easy decision,” she added.

“I did not put in tens of millions of dollars to be a spoiler candidate,” the attorney and entrepreneur said earlier in the interview.

“I put in tens of millions of dollars to win, to fix this country, to do the right thing,” she said.

We don’t want to be a spoiler.”

“We wanted to win. We wanted a fair shot.”

Bilyeu asked her if she would run for governor of California if she and Kennedy drop out of the White House hunt, and Shanahan said, “I would consider running as well.”

“I want to be involved in California.”

