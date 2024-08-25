Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially suspended his presidential campaign on Friday and endorsed President Trump, marking an unprecedented alliance between a prominent Democrat and the MAGA movement.

During an interview with Shannon Bream on Fox News, RFK Jr. revealed, “I’m gonna be campaigning actively” with Trump, emphasizing his commitment to “Make America Healthy Again.”

Kennedy teased significant upcoming announcements, hinting that President Trump will soon reveal other Democrats who are joining his campaign. “President Trump is going to make a series of announcements of other Democrats who are joining his campaign.

RFK Jr. on Fox News: “I’m gonna be campaigning actively” with Trump “I want to Make America Healthy Again” “President Trump is going to make a series of announcements of other Democrats who are joining his campaign. He said he wanted to leave, as his legacy, healthy children.” pic.twitter.com/q6TLSVtaux — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) August 25, 2024

TGP reported earlier that Robert Kennedy, Jr., tweeted that his endorsement “is only the beginning.”

And Kennedy then added, “Wait till you see the next additions to President Trump’s Unity Government.”

During the interview with Bream, RFK Jr. revealed that President Trump had reached out to him following the recent assassination attempt on his life.

Their conversations have focused on critical issues that resonate with many Americans: ending the Ukraine war, combating censorship, and prioritizing children’s health through reforming the food supply.

“We need in this country to reach a point where we love our children more than we hate each other,” he passionately asserted.

In addressing potential roles within a future Trump administration, RFK Jr. made it clear that while no formal commitments have been made, his focus would be on reforming corrupt institutions like the FDA and CDC, which he claims have been co-opted by pharmaceutical interests at the expense of public health.

Shannon Bream: "Have you all negotiated over or talked about a cabinet position, another position within a Trump government, in exchange for your endorsement?" RFK Jr.: "No. There have been no commitments. But I met with President Trump, with his family, with his closest advisors, and we just made a general commitment that we were going to work together."

RFK Jr. also addressed his strategy regarding ballot access in swing states. He plans to withdraw from ballots in approximately ten key states where his candidacy could inadvertently aid Kamala Harris while remaining on ballots in more solidly partisan states.

Shannon Bream: "What about the states where you're trying to get off of a number of swing state ballots? You say, 'I'm going to stay on a number of state ballots, but in these swing states, I'm going to try to withdraw myself and ask my supporters, or at least you're telling them, think about supporting President Trump.' Did you negotiate over which states you would try to withdraw from?" RFK Jr.: "Yeah, we all knew which states they were. There are basically 10 swing states where my presence in the race would have helped Vice President Harris and would have harmed President Trump. So I'm going to get off the ballot in those states, and then we're going to stay on the ballot in 30 states. I'm encouraging people to vote for me in those states. Those are states where the votes—they're either all red or all blue states—states where their votes are not going to change the outcome of the race. But in the states where I would have been a spoiler, I'm going to get out. So it's about 10 states."

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

