WATCH: Scandal-plagued mayor boots residents from meeting as government credit card gets cut off

By Pilar Arias, Fox News

Tiffany Henyard, mayor of Dolton, Illinois
(FOX NEWS) — People living in Dolton, Illinois, demanded answers from embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard Monday night while attending a contentious board meeting.

Along with voicing displeasure about how the village is being run, residents questioned government spending during the meeting, which was marked with interruptions, disorganization, shouting and ejections.

Dolton police officers and Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were at the meeting where attendees were required to walk through metal detectors in order to be allowed inside. At least three women were escorted out by police after Henyard accused them of being “out of order,” according to FOX 32 Chicago.

Scandals

