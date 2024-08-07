(FOX NEWS) — People living in Dolton, Illinois, demanded answers from embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard Monday night while attending a contentious board meeting.

NEW: ‘Dolton Dictator and Super Mayor’ Tiffany Henyard loses access to the village’s credit cards after a board vote to freeze them ‘swiping like crazy’ Tiffany Henyard has now retained a Chicago federal criminal defense attorney to evaluate the board’s conduct and identify… pic.twitter.com/4jjX4Q0io0 — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) August 7, 2024

Along with voicing displeasure about how the village is being run, residents questioned government spending during the meeting, which was marked with interruptions, disorganization, shouting and ejections.

Unparalleled Corruption In Illinois Continues Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard Has Now Signed A Check For $561,000 To Repave Her Mom’s Home Driveway With Tax Payer Money. She’s Also Removed All Other City Members From Being Able To Sign For Spending Except For Herself… pic.twitter.com/o9OY1ue9dp — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 29, 2023

Dolton police officers and Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were at the meeting where attendees were required to walk through metal detectors in order to be allowed inside. At least three women were escorted out by police after Henyard accused them of being “out of order,” according to FOX 32 Chicago.