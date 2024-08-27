A video of Secret Service officers bullying Americans to get out of the way so Jill Biden can go shopping is prompting a new episode of speculation about her desire for power.

The situation developed as Joe and Jill Biden took yet another vacation, this a taxpayer-funded weeklong break in Santa Ynez, California.

Jill Biden and other family members apparently decided to visit nearby Los Olivos.

WATCH Jill Biden’s Secret Service roughly clear the people so she, Ashley and Hunter could shop while on vacation in Los Olivos, California with local police protection as well. ‍♀️ Remember how Jill described feeling “POWER” as they clear freeways for her. pic.twitter.com/1TAPPlKbgP — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 26, 2024

The Gateway Pundit documented, “Secret Service agents violently pushed peasants out of the way so Jill Biden could go on a shopping spree on Friday afternoon. Jill Biden made a ‘surprise visit’ in Los Olivos and bystanders with cameras were roughly cleared out.”

One security detail member screamed, “Out of the roadway! Move now! Go!” at the public, while violently pushing a woman.

A local report explained Jill Biden was out for “a little shopping” accompanied by Hunter Biden and family.

The report explained, “Jill Biden and the rest of the Biden parasites spent just 30 minutes in Los Olivos. They disrupted the small town and spent taxpayer money on nearly a dozen Secret Service agents and local law enforcement officers so Queen Jill could go on a shopping spree.”

It continued, “This is why Jill Biden covered up her husband’s dementia. She is a power-hungry elitist who loves watching peasants get manhandled so she can stroll and shop on taxpayer dime.”

The RedState page explained, “Get out of the way, plebes! Watch as the Secret Service—whose reputation has deservedly taken a nosedive this summer—shoves regular Americans aside so Jill can go purchase another dress that looks like an ugly carpet.”

The report pointed out, “Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, July 21. Since then, he has gone on two vacations and has spent every weekend either at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, or the presidential retreat at Camp David, according to White House pool reports dating back to July 21.”

It was investigative columnist Miranda Devine who pointed out the multitude of vacations of the Bidens, asking, “Do none of them have a job?”

Now for another NINE-day vacation in Delaware.

Taxpayers are spending millions of dollars on planes and helicopters and motorcades and Secret Service to ferry POTUS Biden and his family all over the country on this endless vacation.

Do none of them have a job? https://t.co/vwJzc6k6f8 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 26, 2024

In fact, a congressional report explained that in recent years, the Biden family has collected some $27 million in Joe Biden’s influence peddling operations, and the presidential vacations are funded by taxpayers anyway.

