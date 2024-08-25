WATCH: ‘Surprising crushing blows’: Preemptive strike on Hezbollah ‘not end of the story,’ says Netanyahu

By Jewish News Syndicate

(Video screenshot)

(JNS) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the IDF’s coordinated preemptive strikes against Hezbollah terror assets on Sunday was not the final blow.

“What happened today is not the end of the story. Early this morning, Hezbollah tried to attack the State of Israel with rockets and drones. We directed the IDF to carry out an intense preemptive attack to remove the threat,” Netanyahu said at the start of the Cabinet meeting, which this week was held at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“The IDF destroyed thousands of short-range rockets, all of which were designed to attack our citizens and our forces in the Galilee. Also, the IDF intercepted all of the drones that Hezbollah launched at a strategic target in the center of the country,” continued the premier.

