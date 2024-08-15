The Taliban held a military parade today displaying all the U.S. equipment the Biden-Harris administration left them when the U.S. abruptly withdrew from Afghanistan 3 years ago. pic.twitter.com/OBzeOaIsV1
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 15, 2024
A list of everything Biden-Harris left in Afghanistan for the Taliban terrorists to use to fight:
– 12,000 humvees
– 42,000 trucks
– 1,000 armored vehicles
– 78 planes/helicopters
– 350,000 rifles
– 16,000 night vision goggles
– 160,000 radios https://t.co/KrMYDJTxYk
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 15, 2024