

(FOX NEWS) — Talk-show legend Phil Donahue has died at the age of 88.

Donahue passed away on Sunday night following a long illness, his family told NBC’s “Today.” He was surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas.

Katharine Hepburn not knowing Phil Donahue while being interviewed by Phil Donahue. ️ pic.twitter.com/L3Z1k96Adi — Courtney (@FlaxenBeauty) August 19, 2024

Donahue hosted “The Phil Donahue Show” from 1967 to 1996 and is considered an icon of the daytime talk show industry. Donahue, long dubbed “the king of daytime talk,” was the first to incorporate audience participation in a talk show.