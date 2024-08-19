WATCH: Talk-show pioneer Phil Donahue dead at 88

By Joe Kovacs


(FOX NEWS) — Talk-show legend Phil Donahue has died at the age of 88.

Donahue passed away on Sunday night following a long illness, his family told NBC’s “Today.” He was surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas.

Donahue hosted “The Phil Donahue Show” from 1967 to 1996 and is considered an icon of the daytime talk show industry. Donahue, long dubbed “the king of daytime talk,” was the first to incorporate audience participation in a talk show.

Joe Kovacs

Joe Kovacs is the author of the new best-selling book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." His previous books include "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No. 1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told" as well as "The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth about Your Phenomenal Destiny." He is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in American TV, radio and the internet, and was also an editor at the Budapest Business Journal in Europe. Read more of Joe Kovacs's articles here.


Diversions

Leave a Comment