On Saturday, the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram was arrested at Le Bourget airport in France for refusing to comply with the country’s censorship laws.

Pavel Durov, 39, was arrested on the tarmac as he got off his private jet from Azerbaijan.

Mike Benz, the founder and Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online released a video explaining who he believes is behind this arrest – The US State Department.

Benz is an authority of the Deep State and the U.S. government operations in Europe and abroad.

This would make sense the globalist left has been working to control speech in the West for several years now. Several governments, including the United States, are involved in this operation.

During a previous interview with Tucker Carlson, Pavel Durov said said the US government secretly attempted to infiltrate Telegram.

Pavel Durov: But there’s this second part, which was probably more alarming there in the US. We got too much attention from the FBI, the security agencies, wherever we came to the US. To give an example, last time I was in the US, I brought an engineer that is working for Telegram, and there was an attempt to secretly hire my engineer behind my back by cyber security officers or agents, whatever they are called. Tucker Carlson: The US government should hire your engineer engineer? Pavel Durov: That’s my understanding. That’s what he told me. Tucker Carlson: To write code for them or to break into Telegram? Pavel Durov: They were curious to learn which open source libraries are integrated to the Telegram’s app on the client side, and they were trying to persuade him to use certain open-source tools that he would then integrate into the Telegram’s code that, in my understanding, would serve as backdoors. Tucker Carlson: It would allow the US government to spy on people who use Telegram? Pavel Durov: The US government or maybe any other government, because a backdoor is a backdoor regardless of who is using it. That’s right.

