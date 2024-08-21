Tensions are heating up in the South China Sea, as Chinese and Philippine ships once again collide in the long disputed waters.

Chinese vessels collided with Philippine coast guard ships near the disputed atoll of Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands. The Chinese were quick to accuse the Philippines of crashing their vessel into them deliberately.

Chinese Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu said in a statement the Philippines ignored several warnings, and caused the collision by dangerously ramming Chinese law enforcement.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“The Philippine side is entirely responsible for the collision. We warn the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringement and provocation, otherwise it will bear all the consequences arising from that,” Gan said.

China Daily reported the Philippines then engaged in a second incident a few hours later, the CCG further accused the Philippines of seriously infringing on China’s sovereignty, and undermining regional peace in a separate statement.

“We sternly warn the Philippine side to immediately cease its infringing provocations. Otherwise, it will bear all the consequences arising from such actions,” Gan said.

Gan then released another statement saying the CCG operated in accordance with laws and regulations.

“China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including Xianbin and Ren’ai reefs, and their adjacent waters. The China Coast Guard will continue to carry out law enforcement activities in the waters under China’s jurisdiction in accordance with the law, resolutely thwart any infringements and provocations, and safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” Gan said.

However, Philippine officials have shot back at the accusations with footage of the collision which shows the Chinese intentionally ramming the ships. According to Philippine news outlet GMA News Online, the National Task Force for the West Philippines Sea has accused China of dangerous maneuvers that caused damage to two Philippine coast guard ships.

Chinese & Philippine ships collide in South China Sea The incident occurred when Philippine ships reportedly intruded into waters near two Chinese reefs in the South China Sea. Subscribe to @geo_gaganauts pic.twitter.com/w0cpLGsoBq — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) August 20, 2024

“This morning, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels BRP Bagacay (MRRV-4410) and BRP Cape Engaño (MRRV-4411) encountered unlawful and aggressive maneuvers from Chinese Coast Guard vessels while en route to Patag and Lawak Islands in the West Philippine Sea. These dangerous maneuvers resulted in collisions, causing structural damage to both PCG vessels,” the National Task Force for the West Philippines Sea said.

Chinese and Philippine ships collide amid territorial dispute over South China Seahttps://t.co/jvLRQ3zX9q — MnMsBabom (@JustBabom) August 20, 2024

The shoal is located 75 nautical miles off Palawan, and is within the Philippines’ 200–nautical–mile exclusive economic zone. The waters are also under dispute with Taiwan and Vietnam.

Chinese and Philippine ships collide again in disputed waters, and the countries are trading blame https://t.co/3LQjiAKJc9 — Mark Houston (@MarkHou77255959) August 20, 2024

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement the incident was caused by the Philippines, and China was only responding to the perceived infringements.

“I made clear China’s position on the Philippine Coast Guard vessels’ intrusion into the adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao of China’s Nansha Qundao. What China did was to respond to the Philippines’ infringement activities. We took those actions in order to defend our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. They are just, lawful and beyond reproach,” Mao said.

Mao then accused the United States of using the mutual defense agreement with the Philippines, as an excuse to violate China’s sovereignty. Mao added the U.S. has no position to interfere with issues between China and the Philippines.

“The U..S is not a party to the issue of the South China Sea and is in no position to interfere in the maritime issues between China and the Philippines. Still less, the U.S. should not use the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty to justify the violation of China’s sovereignty, rights and interests in the South China Sea. The U.S. needs to stop stoking confrontation in the South China Sea, and stop destabilizing the region and escalating the tensions in the region,” Mao said.

In a statement released from the U.S. Department of State, officials called the actions dangerous, reckless, and deliberate.

“The United States stands with its ally the Philippines and condemns the dangerous actions by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) against lawful Philippine maritime operations in the South China Sea on August 19. PRC ships employed reckless maneuvers, deliberately colliding with two Philippine Coast Guard ships, causing structural damage and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard,” the statement reads.

The statement goes on to call China’s claims to the disputed area unlawful, and insisted China adhere to international laws.

“These actions are the latest examples of the PRC using dangerous and escalatory measures to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims. The United States calls upon the PRC to abide by international law and desist from its dangerous and destabilizing conduct,” the statement continues.

U.S. officials also reminded the Chinese of the long-standing treaty between the U.S. and the Philippines, which is 73 years old.

“The United States reaffirms that Article IV of the 1951 U.S.–Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft – including those of its Coast Guard – anywhere in the South China Sea,” the statement said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!