Even woke leftists apparently know CNN is anything but an objective broadcaster of news.

During Monday night’s broadcast of the “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert was talking with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, and he told her: “I know you guys are objective over there, that you just report the news as it is.”

And that’s when the studio audience burst into laughter.

Stephen Colbert says CNN is “objective” and only “reports the news as it is” and his audience laughs uncontrollably. The public knows CNN is the enemy of the people. #fakenews pic.twitter.com/U70jOFPHWE — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 13, 2024

“Was that supposed to be a laugh line?” Collins wondered with a smile.

“It wasn’t supposed to be, but I guess it is,” Colbert responded impishly.

Brent Baker of the Media Research Center tweeted: “Not even NYC lefties buy CNN as objective.”

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA noted: “Even liberals know CNN is functionally a Democrat super PAC.”

Stephen Colbert’s audience ERUPTS into laughter when Colbert says to guest Kaitlin Collins that CNN is “objective” and “just reports the news.” COLLINS: “Is that supposed to be a laugh line?” COLBERT: “No.” Even liberals know CNN is functionally a Democrat super PAC. pic.twitter.com/cKW4urEWcs — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 13, 2024

Other commenters indicated:

“That was hilarious, even the woke crowd knows.”

“An actual journalist would be embarrassed by this but not @kaitlancollins, she takes pride in the fact people know she works for a propagandist organization.”

“These people like @kaitlancollins need to be laughed out of the room every time they open their mouth… “Was that supposed to be a laugh line?’ Your career as a ‘journalist’ is a laugh line. ”

“The fact that ‘news anchors’ are treated as celebrities, tells you everything you need to know.”

“This clip epitomizes the decline of late night ‘comedy’ shows: @colbertlateshow trying to make a political argument, and then cringes when his audience laughs! Even his trained seal viewers know that @CNN is fake news.”

“Somehow Kaitlan Collins never learned the difference between being a journalist and Democrat fan girl. She may be the very worst of the faux journalists on @CNN. And that’s no small feat. CNN clearly having her do the rounds on the late night talk show to see if they can salvage her failing show. Doubt it will help. Look for her ‘departure’ from CNN shortly after the election. Maybe Don Lemon has an opening.”

