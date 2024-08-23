Tim Walz, the leftist Minnesota governor now campaigning as Kamala Harris pick to be No. 2 on the Democrat presidential ticket this year, has revealed some hidden depths already.

For example, his repeated claims to be a retired “command sergeant major” when he never actually earned the requirements to claim that rank in retirement.

And his various claims about carrying weapons of war in war, when his military duty sent him to Italy, as a lawyer, not a combat zone.

Then there are the details of that drunken driving arrest record in Nebraska.

And his leftist ideologies, shepherding into law in his state a provision for social workers to take custody of children if their parents don’t adequately push for their transgenderism.

Now there’s another factor, spotted as he was walking on stage at the Democrat National Convention this week with his family, including son Gus.

He appears to jerk his son’s arm, and in a not too friendly way.

See for yourself:

MUST WATCH: Is it just me or did Tim Walz aggressively yank his son last night on stage? Seems like he could be a very different person behind closed doors… pic.twitter.com/Csuw92XTFF — Sophie Louise Delquié (@SophieDelquie) August 23, 2024

Social media commenters explained Walz’s apparent actions with, “That’s the universal grab saying ‘Shut up and pretend that you’re happy!” and “Definitely a non-verbal reaction fueled by some sort of rage.”

Other comments:

“Not a good look.”

“Seems like a moment of intense frustration and impatience.”

“The real Tim showed up in that moment.”

The Twitchy site, editorially, said, “Last night as the joyful Democratic National Convention where joyful Kamala Harris and joyful Democrats joyfully babbled on about how much they hate everyone who doesn’t joyfully unify with them came to a joyful end, Americans were privy to something from Tim Walz that didn’t look at all joyful. In fact, it looked angry and even cruel. He clearly didn’t think we’d see it but someone caught this interaction … and it’s honestly a little scary.”

It continued, “Please note, we are in no way attacking or picking on Gus Walz, it’s not his fault his dad grabbed his arm and yanked him into place in that way. We had to watch the video more than once to truly see Walz’s face as he yanked his son around on that stage. … He was angry. He was maybe even enraged.”

