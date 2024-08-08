Those rioters that hit and destroyed entire city blocks in Minnesota cities – and other cities around the nation? Those who turned to vandalism, arson, and worse?

They were “rightfully angry,” according to Tim Walz, now Kamala Harris’ pick to be vice president.

Tim Walz: Violent rioters who burn down buildings and ransack businesses are just “rightfully angry at a system that does not serve them” pic.twitter.com/RL5E3LFGjU — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 8, 2024

It was an in interview with WCCO that Walz was asked if the state was going to be ok, if businesses were “going to go down.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

It was at a time when rioters were destroying literally everything in their path.

“I would tell Minnesotans that we are doing everything in our power to do that,” he said.

“And I want to hold those two truths at the same time. The folks you see out there at Brooklyn Center are in trauma and they’re rightfully angry at a system that does not serve them and puts black youth and people of color at risk.”

He said, “That is all absolutely true. We also know from experience in May that there are those that will exploit that.”

The Brooklyn center area of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Twin Cities as been wracked by violence multiple times, including when a George Floyd, a black, died at the hands of a white police officer who was restraining him. Those responsible for his death later were convicted and sentenced.

There have been other times in that community where violence has erupted over other incidents, too.

It happened when Floyd was killed, it happened again the next year when there was a shooting at a traffic stop and looting and rioting erupted again.

Both times businesses were “completely destroyed,” according to reports.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!