A new report is revealing the reason Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ nominee for president, chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her VP sidekick.

Because “he’s a complete nutcase.”

That’s the conclusion in a report on Walz’s actions during COVID by the Gateway Pundit.

The conclusion was supported by a video showing National Guard troops, under Walz’s orders in Minnesota during COVID, ordering people to get off their porches and back inside their homes.

Then shooting paintballs at them.

Labeling Walz a “tyrant,” a description that echoed others’ opinions about Walz, the report charged, “This guy is not only Stolen Valor, he’s a complete nutcase.”

It noted, “In the video you can see police officers walking the streets of Minneapolis on May 30, 2020, screaming at residents and shooting paintballs at anyone who is sitting on their porch.”

The Gateway Pundit explained Walz deployed 11,000 National Guard members to the city, with reporting from the Independent at the time noting it was how Walz was enforcing his curfew.

The video “appears to show the Minnesota National Guard and state police ordering the residents of one street to go inside, before they turn their weapons on a group of residents. The footage captures people rushing inside the property after shots are fired and shows where one member of the public has been hit by a paintball.”

