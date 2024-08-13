(THE FEDERALIST) — Democrats traded one liar for another when they replaced their presumptive 2024 presidential nominee President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris may not quite live up to her counterpart’s long history of selling whoppers as truth, but there’s no doubt that she has fibbed far too often without consequence or accountability.

Democrats’ new darling likely wants voters to be “unburdened by what has been.” But not even her jumbled babble or unintelligible chattering can keep Harris’ radical track record and history of deception under wraps. Here’s a look back at some of Harris’ biggest lies to date.