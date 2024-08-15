JUST IN: Trump on Kamala Harris at his press conference today in Bedminster, New Jersey “You don't have to imagine what a Kamala Harris presidency would be, because you're living through that nightmare right now." pic.twitter.com/FXCn6m6QxP — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 15, 2024

WATCH: Trump slams Kamala Harris’s proposed price controls, calling them "communist" pic.twitter.com/Z6tv96LDPS — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 15, 2024

Trump has everyday groceries on display at his press conference today, drilling down on the disastrous economy, inflation and high cost of goods under the Biden-Harris administration pic.twitter.com/TxEjomjr0q — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 15, 2024

Trump: "Kamala Harris is a radical California liberal who broke the economy, broke the border and broke the world….has just declared that tackling inflation will be a day one priority for her. It's going to be day one, but day one, really for Kamala, was three and a half years… pic.twitter.com/aG0L3BSyca — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 15, 2024

