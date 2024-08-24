Trump welcomes special guest RFK Jr on the stage at the rally in Arizona. The crowd goes wild! pic.twitter.com/3hcBHXKduk
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024
BREAKING: After welcoming RFK Jr, Trump just announced that he will release the documents on his uncle John F. Kennedy’s assassination pic.twitter.com/Xoz5kg2E64
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024
The Trump campaign released their internal polling data, showing how RFK Jr.’s endorsement impacts the swing states.
Their numbers suggest Trump will receive substantial net gains in every swing state. pic.twitter.com/ZFcPar3eCS
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024