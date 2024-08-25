WATCH: Trump unleashes fierce anti-Harris storm: Kamala ‘trying to make it sound like I am the incumbent president’

By Joe Kovacs

(Video screenshot)

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a storm of comments Sunday afternoon, saying Kamala Harris and Democrat operatives are working to convince voters that he – not Joe Biden – is actually the current commander in chief.

“Kamala and her ‘handlers’ are trying to make it sound like I am the Incumbent President, so that they can blame me for the failure of the past four years,” Trump said on X.

“No, it was their failure! It is one of the worst Presidencies in History, and she is definitely the Worst Vice President.”

“There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III! She will never be respected by the Tyrants of the World!” Trump continued.

“Comrade Kamala will obliterate Social Security and Medicare by giving it away to the Millions of Illegal Immigrants who are infiltrating our Country!”

“If you think things are expensive now, they will get 100 times WORSE if Kamala gets four years as President. Under her plan, Kamala will implement SOVIET Style Price Controls. She will abolish private health care, and make California’s ridiculous tax policies the law of the land, meaning EVERY American will be taxed up to 80% of their income! If you want more CASH and less TAX, VOTE TRUMP!!!”

