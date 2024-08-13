An attempted assassination, followed by a coup. It makes you wonder what’s next. Dave Smith has some ideas.
(1:03) Dave Smith’s 2024 Predictions
(8:34) Who Is the President Right Now?
(12:39) The Greatest Scandal in American History
(19:34) The Deep State Coming Out of the… pic.twitter.com/Ux2T2F29fL
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 13, 2024
For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!