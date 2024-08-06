Prepping is a state of mind. When the world falls apart, Patrick Feeney will be fine.

(0:00) Who’s the President Right Now?

(11:01) What Should You Stockpile in Case of Emergency?

(32:40) The Trump Assassination Attempt

(40:35) The Prepper Mindset

(55:12) All Electric by 2035… pic.twitter.com/K5nw3KDlb1

