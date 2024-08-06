Prepping is a state of mind. When the world falls apart, Patrick Feeney will be fine.
(0:00) Who’s the President Right Now?
(11:01) What Should You Stockpile in Case of Emergency?
(32:40) The Trump Assassination Attempt
(40:35) The Prepper Mindset
(55:12) All Electric by 2035… pic.twitter.com/K5nw3KDlb1
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 6, 2024
For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!