When Bobby Kennedy endorsed Donald Trump last week, he burned his boats. There’s no turning back for him, or for American politics. Here’s his first interview since that happened. (0:42) RFK Jr. Endorsing Donald Trump

(11:26) Censorship and Pavel Durov’s Arrest

(34:56) America’s… pic.twitter.com/AOQULEvZeX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 26, 2024

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!