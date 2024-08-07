Kamala Harris’ pick to be her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, used just eight seconds to reveal he doesn’t know the Constitution.

Tim Walz: “There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech and especially around our democracy” pic.twitter.com/4pNBwb8Su7 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 7, 2024

In a resurfaced video clip, since he was picked by Harris this week, he states, “There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech and especially around our democracy”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

It was part of a longer interview with the leftist MSNBC a year ago.

The Constitution and the court precedents it has inspired, in fact, do not allow for censorship of speech that someone considers “hate” or speech that someone considers “misinformation.”

Speech that is restricted is that which would threaten or inspire or call for violence.

The full interview:

A large part of the problem is that leftists have demanded that it is their opinion about what constitutes hate speech or misinformation or disinformation or malinformation that must be the controlling standard, when in fact their definitions are nothing more than their own opinions about speech.

Online commenters quickly corrected the Democrat:

“He’s wrong. The First Amendment is precisely to protect unpopular speech.”

“Look I’m no constitution expert but…uh…yes there IS a guarantee to free speech on those things. Very much so. Walz is terrifying.”

“‘You have full freedom of speech, as long as you stick to the approved topics and opinions.’ I… don’t think that’s how it works.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!