A U.S. senator probing the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is blasting the top two federal agencies investigating the July 13 incident in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“We’re not getting squat … from the Secret Service or the FBI,” Sen. Ron Johnson, who sits on the bipartisan Senate committee investigating the incident, told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel.

“The Secret Service, you know, FBI are basically dragging their feet, they’re stonewalling us. We’ve gotten some transcribed interviews, but the documents we request request are heavily redacted, they’re delivered, you know, the day of the interview so we really can’t use the documents to conduct the interviews effectively.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“We’ve requested all their 302s, their transcriptions of their interviews with hundreds of individuals. They’re not turning those over as well. Maria, if you were, if you wanted to design an investigation to raise suspicions and drive conspiracy theories, this is exactly how you’d do that investigation. I mean, I was, it’s just jaw-dropping that they released the body [of the shooter] for cremation before anybody had seen toxicology reports. It’s driving suspicion and conspiracy theories.”

Bartiromo said she also couldn’t “understand why they would release the body before investigators had a chance to investigate that part of it as well,” and asked Johnson: “What’s the answer there there? Is there any accountability for that, to move so quickly? We’ve got more information on the shooting, on the attempted shooting of Taylor Swift’s concert than we do here for a former president.”

Johnson replied: “They are the law, they hold themselves above the law. They don’t really think that they’re responsible to be coming under scrutiny by Congress and the American public, and so this is how they behave. They’re the only ones that are going to have access to this information until they decide what information to give us and when to give it to us. They’re in total control.”

Sen. Ron Johnson: ‘We’re not getting squat from the #SecretService or the #FBI‘ on #Trump assassination attempt ‘If you wanted to design an investigation to raise suspicions and drive conspiracy theories, this is exactly how you’d do that investigation.’ pic.twitter.com/tK6dJK4pYx — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 25, 2024

Regarding this week’s endorsement of Trump by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who suspended his Independent presidential campaign, Johnson noted it was “very important” for the Trump campaign.

“I think even more so it’s very important and very good for America,” he said.

“I’ve gotten to the to know Bobby Kennedy during the pandemic. Let me first say he’s a very good person. He never sought to champion children’s health. It was pretty well thrust on him by moms coming up to him with the science that he simply couldn’t turn his back on, he couldn’t ignore. So he became a champion for children’s health,” Johnson continued.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

“And one of the things he’s been pointing out, during his uncle’s administration, chronic illness in children was at 6%. Now it’s at 60%. It drives our massive health-care industry, the are also of dollars we spend on it, and it’s been largely ignored, I would argue, because of the corruption, the capture by Big Pharma, Big Ag, of the federal health agencies and other agencies that are designed to regulate them. It’s not working. It’s a corrupt process.

“I think Bobby Kennedy would be the perfect person to get in there. He understands this, he’s sued these companies. He understands how the corruption works, and I’d love to see him as the secretary of HHS, on a commission on chronic illness. There’s so many ways President Trump can utilize him. And again, I know President Trump is concerned about chronic illness.

“There are plenty of differences between President Trump, myself and Bobby Kennedy, but this is the way you heal and unify a nation. You put those differences aside, and you do everything you can to focus on the areas of agreement, the big things, and chronic illness is a big thing that we need to act thing together.”

Sen. Ron Johnson: ‘Bobby Kennedy would be the perfect person’ to get in the #Trump administration ‘This is the way you heal and unify a nation’ #RFKJr. #Election2024 @mariabartiromo pic.twitter.com/unKmnm6tky — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 25, 2024

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!