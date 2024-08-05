A video has emerged of a black woman with a stunning question to the enthused audience at a rally for President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“Why don’t we ask Mrs. Willie Brown if Kamala Harris cares about black families,” demanded Michaelah Montgomery, the founder of the Conserve the Culture organization.

She appeared at Trump’s rally in Atlanta on Saturday.

WATCH: The Atlanta woman Trump invited to speak at his rally completely lifted the roof off the place “Aside from her record as a prosecutor, why don’t we ask Mrs. Willie Brown if Kamala Harris cares about black families” Willie Brown was the 60-year-old married man Kamala had… pic.twitter.com/FDph6KYeqF — George (@BehizyTweets) August 3, 2024

The video was posted by a commenter who said, “WATCH: The Atlanta woman Trump invited to speak at his rally completely lifted the roof off the place.”

Willie Brown is the California politician whose influence has at some points been able to install various proteges in high political positions.

He was 60 at the time Harris was trying to assemble her career and, at 29, had an affair with Brown while he was married.

Montgomery said, “They don’t want to talk policy, they just want to use propaganda to steal your vote. The left is trying to tout this woman as a savior for the black community but all she’s done is hurt the black community since she came into the game. See, the first step in destroying the black community is to dismantle the black family, so aside from her record as a prosecutor, why don’t we ask Mrs. Willie Brown if Kamala Harris cares about black families.”

As prosecutor, Harris also opposed programs to release blacks from jails and prisons, and insisted they were needed there for their firefighting abilities.

