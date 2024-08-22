The Democrat party, leading up to the 2020 election, worked to make sure socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders was kicked to the side of the road despite his significant support. That left the road open for Joe Biden.

In this year’s race so far, the party elites have pushed Biden under the bus and installed Kamala Harris as their candidate, even though she’s never earned a single delegate vote, and despite the votes of millions who chose Biden in primaries.

Now a former Democrat with a party pedigree second to none is calling out the current leadership for actually working to “disenfranchise” voters.

Would JFK and Robert Kennedy even recognize the Democrat party today? @RobertKennedyJr “The DNC is in Chicago talking about their commitment to voting rights, while they’re spending millions of dollars to keep me off the ballot.”pic.twitter.com/hhmhiNek7y — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 22, 2024

It is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of the assassinated Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the assassinated president John F. Kennedy, who cited the party’s new leftist ideology, as he runs for president as an Independent.

“I shouldn’t be here right now. The DNC is in Chicago talking about their commitment to voting rights. They’re spending tens, maybe hundreds of millions of dollars to keep me off the ballot,” he said.

“I was raised in the Democratic party – my father Robert Kennedy and John Kennedy – at a time when the primary thrust of the Democratic party in that era was to make sure every American could vote,” he continued. “There were people in the country being denied the right to vote. … there’s a million people in this country who have signed petitions trying to get me on the ballot, 145,000 at least here in New York state. They want to see me on the ballot.

“Why is the Democratic party trying to disenfranchise those people?” he said. “I don’t think my father would recognize this party, and I don’t think my uncle would recognize this party.”

Online commenter Kanekoa the Great pointed out that Democrats also are trying to remove Jill Stein from the ballot.

Commenters were not kind to Democrats:

“The ‘party of democracy’ removed their candidate via coup, installed a nominee without a single vote, is trying to imprison their main political opponent and keep any other potentially viable alternatives off the ballot. Democracy!”

And, “The Democrats are an anti-democratic party. They hate everything this country stands for.”

WND has reported that RFK Jr. is expected to make a campaign announcement on Friday.

His campaign press secretary Stefanie Spear said the announcement will be “about the present historical moment and his path forward.”

Independent Presidential Candidate @RobertKennedyJr will address the nation live on Friday about the present historical moment and his path forward. https://t.co/i8gVV96xYW — Stefanie Spear (@StefanieSpear) August 21, 2024

The event, slated for 2 p.m. Eastern in Phoenix, Arizona, will be live-streamed on X and other social channels.

Interestingly, Trump will be attending a rally in the same area late Friday afternoon in Glendale, Arizona, fueling speculation Kennedy will be joining the Trump team, as RFK is railing against Democrats for trying to keep him off the presidential ballot.

BREAKING: Just as speculation is growing that RFK Jr may drop out and endorse Trump against Kamala, he just released a video revealing that Democrats and their corrupt judges have weaponized the judicial system to take him off the ballot in all swing states A judge REFUSED to… pic.twitter.com/kfbnDuVqzb — George (@BehizyTweets) August 21, 2024

WorldNetDaily had reported just days earlier that Kennedy is seriously considering ending his 2024 White House bid and endorsing Trump, according to RFK’s running mate Nicole Shanahan.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump,” Shanahan said on the “Impact Theory” podcast. “Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”

BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate Nicole Shanahan says the Kennedy campaign is considering dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump pic.twitter.com/QhWrHtjve9 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 20, 2024

