A watchdog is warning Americans that “Deep State CIA agency trolls” are snooping on them – for nothing more than sharing First Amendment-protected content.

That’s the verdict from Judicial Watch chief Tom Fitton, whose organization reported getting five pages of documentation from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security.

And they reveal CISA is “trolling on social media and reporting on alleged ‘domestic violent extremism.'”

He said, “These documents show how the Deep State CIA agency trolls social media to snoop on Americans. The woke protocol sweeping the federal bureaucracies allows CISA snoopers to target individuals who are supposedly sharing First Amendment-protected content.”

The organization said it got documents as part of a Freedom of Information Act fight that revealed “heavily redacted records” confirming elected officials just before and after the 2020 election flagged online comments deemed “misinformation” and sent it to the Center for Internet Security, CISA, and more.

What was confirmed was a federal-state censorship coordination during the 2020 election.

Other documentation previously obtained by Judicial Watch showed a CISA partnership with the Election Integrity Partnership and others, as well as details of a “close collaboration between CISA and EIP for “real-time narrative tracking.”

The details sought in the FOIA process included CISA communications regarding threats to the nation’s electrical supplies.

CISA sent multiple emails on the subject.

And the emerging documents show that a “threat” identified as “Sadako Poker” was identified as “an ‘armchair revolutionary'” and “a scan of their twitter page found the following two threads which contained threatening information. I was not able to determine Sadako Poker’s exact philosophy or affiliation, they referenced arguing with racists, but also shared potentially racist memes.”

Those discussions referenced comments that bringing down nine substations would cause society to collapse and taking down the power grid and blaming Antifa.

A report on a second individual’s comments also revealed, “Not sure exactly individuals’ philosophical affiliation, perhaps acerbic skeptic, seems to dislike left and right. Seems to spend a fair amount of time on race.”

That individual commented on a fragile, aging infrastructure and damage to substations.

Judicial Watch has its own experience with government message controls.

“In May 2022, YouTube censored a Judicial Watch video about Biden corruption and election integrity issues in the 2020 election. The video, titled ‘Impeach? Biden Corruption Threatens National Security,’ was falsely determined to be “election misinformation’ and removed by YouTube, and Judicial Watch’s YouTube account was suspended for a week. The video featured an interview of Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton,” the organization reported.

