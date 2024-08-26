Former President Donald Trump is now referring to Kamala Harris, the current vice president and 2024 Democratic nominee for president, as “another dummy” who is “incompetent.”

Trump made the comment Monday morning in Falls Church, Virginia.

“We can’t have another dummy as a president, OK? We cannot have a dummy,” Trump indicated.

“She can’t talk,” he said, adding Harris is “incompetent” as she continues avoiding interviews and news conferences.

Trump also slammed Joe Biden, and the possibility of rules changing for his upcoming debate with Harris on ABC Sept. 10.

“Where is our president? We don’t even have a president,” Trump said.

“We have a fascist person running who is incompetent and we have a president who is not even around.”

“He went to California for a vacation because they threw him essentially out of the party. And then he came back home and said will he go to the White House? No, he went to Delaware to take another vacation.

“And you got Russia over there with nuclear threats. We don’t have a president. We got to have a real president that’s respected. So as to your question, I think it is disgraceful and I think ABC is a disgrace. I think having Donna Brazile sitting on that panel if she is the one that gave the answers and the questions to Hillary Clinton before a debate, I think ABC is really should be shut out.

“I’d much rather do it on NBC. I’d much rather do it on CBS, frankly. I think CBS is very unfair but the best of the group. And certainly I would do it on Fox. I’d even do it on CNN. I thought CNN treated us very fairly the last time. I think Jake Tapper was very fair and Dana Bash was very fair.

“But when I watched this interview of Tom Cotton, fortunately he’s a total pro, he knows what he is doing and when I watched the round table after that, I said the hostility is crazy.

“So we’re thinking about it. We’re thinking about it. They also want to change the rules. The deal was we keep the same rules. Now all of a sudden they want to make a change in the rules because she can’t answer questions. Why doesn’t she do a couple of question — why doesn’t she do something like I’m doing right now?

“She can’t talk. We can’t have another dummy as a president, OK? We cannot have a dummy.”

