(FOX NEWS) — The Hanover County School Board in Virginia can’t block an 11-year-old transgender student from playing on a girls’ middle school tennis team, U.S. District Court Judge M. Hannah Lauck ruled last week. The student is currently engaged in a lawsuit against the school board for discrimination.

Lauck issued a preliminary injunction on the matter Friday, saying the plaintiff “established that the Board excluded her, on the basis of sex, from participating in an education program when it denied her application to try out for (and if selected, to participate on) her school’s girls’ tennis team.” The lawsuit only identifies the student as “Janie Doe.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia filed a lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiff in July. The suit alleges that the Hanover County school board discriminated against the student by not allowing them to play after successfully trying out for the tennis team.