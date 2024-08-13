In a lengthy conversation with two of the most influential people in the world Monday night, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk sounded the alarm to former President Donald Trump about a potential Kamala Harris victory in the 2024 presidential race, saying, “I think we’re in massive trouble with a Kamala administration.”

“It’s essential that you win for the good of this country and that’s understating my position,” Musk told Trump during the event on X, which is owned by Musk.

The pair discussed some of the hottest topics plaguing the nation, including the border disaster, the financial pain caused by inflation and an anemic economy, and what would happen to America should Democrats win the White House.

“You are the path to prosperity, and Kamala is the opposite,” Musk told Trump. “I’m just trying to tell people my honest opinion.”

“My track record has been moderate and if not moderate, slightly left” he said, noting it was “absurd” to think he was a right-wing activist.

“I call myself a moderate Democrat,” the Tesla chief explained, “But now I feel like we’re at a critical juncture for the country. … We’re gonna see an even further left administration with Kamala.

“Her dad is a Marxist economist you can Google it … that’s how she was brought up.”

“America is in a fork in the road … We’re at a fork in the road in the destiny of civilization and I think we need to take the right path, and I think you’re the right path. … We’re in deep trouble if it goes the other way.”

Musk summarized what Americans are longing for, saying, “We want safe and clean cities we want secure borders, we want sensible government spending … stop the lawfare and, how are those even right-wing positions? Those are just common sense.”

Trump hammered on Kamala Harris and her political track record “destroying” California.

“It’s almost not livable there,” the former president noted. “She was involved in the destruction of San Francisco and California and she’ll be involved in the destruction of America if elected.”

“We have a defective government, these are defective people, and they shouldn’t be running it.”

“He’s incompetent and she’s incompetent,” Trump said of Joe Biden and Harris. “I think she’s more incompetent than he is, and that’s saying something because he’s not too good.”

Run for the border

Both Musk and Trump spent a large portion of the two-hour event focusing on the problems the Biden-Harris administration have caused at the border.

“Crime all over the world is down, and wait till you see the numbers we have,” Trump said, noting leaders around the world are sending their worst citizens to America.

“This is migrant crime,” and the former commander in chief said he was considering changing his catchphrase of “Biden Migrant Crime” to “Kamala Migrant Crime.”

“These are rough people. These are criminals that make our criminals look like nice people.”

Trump said Kamala is “such a liar because she was called the border czar and she never even went there.”

“People can’t allow them to get away with their disinformation campaign … She was totally in charge. [Biden] didn’t even know what was going on. He wouldn’t know the difference.”

Musk explained that he himself had visited the U.S. southern border and said: “It looks like a ‘World War Z’ zombie apocalypse at times.”

“I saw for myself in Texas. It’s real. I’m seeing this in real time,” he said, wondering to himself, “Is this made up or real?”

“The people that I saw did not look friendly.”

“This is a fundamentally existential issue for the United States,” Musk continued. “I’m not sure we have a country at that point.”

As far as where the migrants are coming from, Musk said: “It’s earth, the rest of earth. It would only take a few percent of the rest of earth to overwhelm the U.S. … It’s just not possible for there United States to absorb everyone from earth.”

Trump promised: “We’re gonna have the largest deportation in history, otherwise we’re not gonna have a country.”

The REAL warming problem

“The biggest threat is not global warming,” said Trump. “The biggest threat is nuclear warming.”

“This is no longer army tanks shooting at each other. It’s a level of destruction and power that nobody’s ever seen before.”

“We have to not allow anything to happen with stupid people like Biden. … Biden had a low I.Q. 30 years ago, but he might not even have an I.Q. at all right now. there’s nothing on the board that goes that low.”

“We have an administration that made [the possibility of nuclear war] more prevalent. The words that he was using, the stupid threats coming from a stupid face.”

Trump said he had a “good relationship” with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who informed Trump the communist dictator had “a red button on his desk” to launch nuclear missiles.

Trump quipped: “I said I have a red button on my desk too, and my red button works!”

“If you have a smart president, we are not in danger from those countries,” he added.

The American exodus

Musk discussed skyrocketing prices for goods and services that is causing severe financial pain for millions of Americans, indicating, “Inflation is just a form of taxation.”

“Inflation comes from government overspending, because the government checks never bounce. … We need to reduce our government spending … and we need to live within our means.”

He said if states “risk bankruptcy and they’re not getting bailed out by the federal government, that’s the only thing that will make them change.”

“So many of these governors have so many people leaving their states, they should get U-Haul Salesman of the Year.”

Trump agreed, saying, “It’s a disaster with inflation.”

“Today, [Americans] are using all their money and borrowing money just to live. … “This stupid administration allowed this to happen.You think Biden could do this interview? You think Kamala could to his interview?

“No they could not,” Musk replied.

Back to Butler

Trump announced he would be going back to Butler, the Pennsylvania town where he was nearly assassinated July 13, with his next visit expected in October.

“I think I’ll probably start by saying, ‘As I was saying, before I was rudely interrupted,” Trump clowned.

Regarding the chart on illegal immigration he was looking at when he was struck in the ear by a bullet, Trump said half-jokingly: “Illegal immigration saved my life.”

“It’s very much, I say an action of God,” Trump said of his head turning at the precise moment to avoid being killed. “It’s a miracle and I’m honored by it.”

“It was a miracle, if I hadn’t turned my head, I wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” Trump told Musk, who replied: “From a different realm,” perhaps.

“Your actions in the heat of fire,” Musk continued, “you can’t fake bravery under such circumstances. A lot of people admire your courage under fire there.”

Trump said: “I’m gonna sleep with that chart always, that chart was very important for several reasons.”

The conversation was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, but was delayed for at least 45 minutes, with Musk saying a large Distributed Denial of Service attack on his platform prevented users from accessing his talk with Trump on time.

(LISTEN TO THE CONVERSATION: It commences at 52:27 into the livestream because of the delay):

