A square white object appeared to fall off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s pant leg as she walked onto the stage at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Wednesday night.

Pelosi waved to the crowd as she took the DNC stage and prepared to deliver her speech endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. During the entrance, an unknown white object resembling toilet paper slid off her pant leg, with Pelosi pausing to glance at it.

“Wow, embarrassing and yet completely in context with the BS she was about to unleash,” Bill Mitchell, Host of YourVoice America, told his more than 400,000 followers in an X post regarding the incident.

Toilet paper fell out of Nancy Pelosi’s pant leg when she walked onto stage. pic.twitter.com/yOqCsJjHqn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 22, 2024

Except for ABC News, legacy media networks cut out the potentially embarrassing moment, news site Not the Bee reported.

Pelosi proceeded to pledge her support to Harris remarking that the Democratic presidential nominee “is astute and strategic in winning difficult elections, quickly securing the nomination with dignity and grace and choosing Tim Walz as our vice president,” according to entertainment magazine Deadline.

The former speaker also praised President Joe Biden, claiming “Democrats deliver[ed]” in four years “thanks to President Biden’s patriotic vision of a fair America doing so with liberty and justice for all.”

Pelosi reportedly played a big role in pressuring Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, telling him his exit could happen “the easy way or the hard way,” and telling swing-district Democrats to do whatever it takes to win, even if that meant calling for Biden’s ouster.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

