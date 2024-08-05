It is one thing to talk about an LGBTQ+ “agenda.” It is another thing when the fruits of that agenda hit you in the face – literally. But that is exactly what we are witnessing today as a result of radical LGBTQ+ activism, which itself represents some of the worst fruit of the sexual revolution.

Much of the world was shocked by the perverse displays at the Paris 2024 opening ceremony. But those of us who have been following the trajectory of LGBTQ+ activism for years were not surprised at all. This is the natural fruit of a tree that is disordered from the roots up.

Yet as offensive as this massive media event was, it did not directly affect our lives.

Things were different at a recent women’s cycling event in Washington, where three biological males, teamed with three females in a two-way relay race, took first, second, and third place.

Sorry, ladies, for pushing the rest of you off the platform; but hey, it’s all about being inclusive, correct? And isn’t this exactly what America has been asking for all these years? Isn’t this simply a matter of rights?

Not according to female cycler Holly Lavesser, who said last year, “I think it’s very disheartening. As a young woman, you look up to these role models and you think the sky is the limit. You believe that if you put in enough training, if you have the talent, the skill, that you could be the best. But when you’re forced to compete against males that have these physical advantages, it’s just not a reality anymore.”

Precisely so. And with Title IX effectively rewritten by the current administration, women’s sports as a whole are in grave danger, with one women’s site claiming that it has tracked “578+ Male* Victories in Female Sports” since it began its research in 2023.

The site states, “This tally was started in March 2023 in response to the argument, ‘But there aren’t very many, so what’s the harm?’ Actually, there are many male athletes competing in women’s sports. The Washington Stand found that 28 national girls or women’s sports titles were won by trans-identified men between 2003 and 2022, with ‘the trend accelerating over the past three years.’ Each male victory has a multiplier effect, displacing many girls or women from opportunities designed for them.”

Yet it’s not just women’s sports that are in danger. The women themselves are sometimes in danger – grave danger.

Just ask Payton McNabb, a female volleyball player who was just 17 when she was smashed in the face by a ball spiked by a much larger “trans opponent.” She was “knocked unconscious for 30 seconds on the floor with her arms locked upright in a ‘fencing’ position.

“Doctors diagnosed her with a traumatic brain injury, concussion, partial paralysis on her right side, whiplash and vision problems – which she is still dealing with today, almost two years later.”

So much for her college volleyball scholarship. In fact, “She continues to struggle to move the right side of her body – leading her to regularly lose her balance and suffer from falls. Her mental acuity is also damaged, with Ms. McNabb requiring hours of extra tutoring every month and extra time during tests because of the damage. And she has struggled with much worse vision, anxiety and depression as she fights to recover from her injuries.”

This is not a game, my friends. In some cases, it is a matter of life and death.

Now, the whole world is outraged as an Olympic boxer with XY chromosomes and elevated testosterone levels has demolished the first opponent, despite failing a gender test last year.

To be sure, the case of Imane Khelif does not appear to be a matter of a fully biological male, like Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner or Will “Lia” Thomas, claiming to be a woman. Khelif is said to suffer from “Differences of Sexual Development, which is a set of conditions that involve reproductive organs and hormones,” sometimes including “women with DSD have XY chromosomes.”

So, Khelif grew up as a girl and has always identified as a woman. But when it comes to playing sports, especially combat sports, Khelif does not pass the gender test and cannot be classified as a female. (As it is often said, you “play” football or soccer or baseball. You do not “play” boxing.)

We can have compassion on Khelif, then, as an intersex individual. But we do not give Khelif a license to hit women in the face.

Not surprisingly, the Olympic Games have wrestled with similar situations in the past, most notably in the case of multiple gold medal winner Caster Semenya. Reportedly, “she was born with a vagina and internal undescended testes, but … she has no uterus or fallopian tubes and does not menstruate. Her internal testes produce natural testosterone levels in the typical male range.”

It is one thing, though, when the question comes down to the sex of a runner. It is another thing when it comes down to the sex of a boxer, and it is only the irrational, extremist views of radical trans activism that made it possible for a boxer with clear male advantages to pummel the female opponents in the face.

Will this, at last, be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, when society as a whole finally says, “Enough is enough”? Or will a woman have to die at the hands of a male competitor before reality sets in?

I surely hope it is the former rather than the latter. The madness must stop.

