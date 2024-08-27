My organization, CURE, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, organized a delegation of 20 prominent pastors to travel to Israel to host a press conference on Oct. 7 as a show of support for and solidarity with Israelis on the one-year anniversary of the horrendous, savage terrorist attack that took place.

A few days ago, we were notified by Delta Airlines that our flight was canceled.

Airlines are canceling flights in light of the ongoing hostilities and instability in security in the region.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

How can this not be seen as an achievement for the terrorist group Hamas and the nation that finances its existence, Iran?

Hamas continues to hold over 100 hostages taken during their attack Oct. 7, 2023, eight of whom are Americans.

The parents of one of these American hostages spoke at the Democratic convention, appealing for a deal that would lead to a release of hostages.

But we must ask how it is we got to where terrorists and murders have become our negotiating partners? How do you win goodwill from unrepentant murderers?

In 2011, Israel agreed to release 1,027 Palestinians being held prisoner in exchange for one Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit, held hostage by Hamas. Among those released then by Israel was Yahya Sinwar, who has now become leader of Hamas, and the mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023, atrocities. Sinwar was being held under four life sentences tied to murders of Israelis and Palestinian collaborators.

Estimates of the annual support that Iran has provided to Hamas are in the range of $200-$300 million. Estimates of Iran’s support of Hezbollah in Lebanon are in a similar range. Overall, Iran’s support of terror over the years has been tens of billions of dollars.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, now U.S. ambassador to Israel, noted in testimony last year to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, “When you’re dealing with Iran, you’re not dealing with a rational economic player. You’re dealing with an evil, malign government that funds its evil and malign activities first.”

Despite being among the top 10 oil producers in the world, per capita GDP in Iran, per the World Bank, is $4,500.

Clearly, economic development of their own country, and prosperity and well-being of the Iranian population, is not a priority for the Iranian regime. Terrorism and murder are.

And the same is true of their terrorist clients.

The hundreds of millions annually funneled to Hamas has been directed to fund infrastructure to attack Israel, not to improve the quality of life of the Palestinian population in Gaza.

In her remarks at the Democratic Party’s convention, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself” and then continued, “At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating.”

Terrorists will always murder as long as they see hope in achieving their deadly objectives. The vice president may have said nice words at the convention about recognizing Israel’s right to defend itself, but what message did she send to the Hamas murderers, who precipitated all of this, by boycotting the Israeli prime minister’s speech to Congress several weeks ago?

The message that our pastors wanted to bring to Israel this October was their adherence to the words in the book of Deuteronomy that “I have placed life and death before you, blessing and curse, and you shall choose life.”

Israel, since its founding in the ashes of the Holocaust 76 years ago, has been about choosing life.

The Abraham Accords, signed by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco along with Israel, were about Arab nations joining with Israel to choose life and prosperity in the Middle East and worldwide.

But the terrorists want death.

The USA must stop giving them credibility. It’s the only way to a better world for all.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!