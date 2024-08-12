When Kamala Harris became the chosen one, the Democrat Party replacement candidate for Joe Biden, the election season had just 107 days left before Nov. 5. Her vice presidency had not been a cake walk, and high-profile issues such as national borders needed some explaining.

Twenty days have passed, nearly 19% of her available campaign time, and she has yet to have a meaningful, unscripted exchange with the press.

What is one to conclude from that? Maybe the Democrat Party has the election “in the bag” so public campaigns and discussion of public issues are no longer required. Leave it to those moss-backed, conservative retrograde Republicans to think the public ought to be involved in elections.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

We cannot allow the election to be decided by what some guy in South Central Los Angeles or the Mission District of San Francisco thinks about inflation.

With states no longer in control of the process – with unsecured drop-box voting, same day registration and same day voting and no identification needed – formal elections are no longer required. Biden, by executive order, directed the national government to engage in voter registration. A more honest approach would be to acknowledge that all elections were being nationalized.

California pioneered the single-party political system in America, and as attorney general of California, Kamala Harris provided the protection muscle. All that was required of her was to do nothing. She is good at doing nothing, a pattern of behavior well-established along the borders of America.

Right now Kamala Harris is heading an election campaign that is covered by the “Get Smart Cone of Silence.” Inflation, crime, immigration and vagrancy are out of control. Do we really want to reward a do-nothing vice president with the top job? Do Americans really want to answer to the federal police and submit to the Department of Justice, and watch the world burn at the direction of the Department of State?

Foreign affairs are no longer reported by the media, but Ukraine, using American drones and American aircraft, just attacked the Russian homeland. Bangladesh is burning. Our military is being driven out of its bases in Africa. Iran is openly prepared for all-out war against Israel. Venezuela is one fire, victim of a communist coup. The president of Mexico hates America, and the leader in Canada is a sophomoric socialist idiot who is turning that beautiful, Western nation into a prison and focused upon killing babies and the elderly.

No matter. Foreign affairs, the press collective thinks, is of no interest to Americans. What you need to know is Kamala Harris is the perfect candidate, a trifecta of firsts, first woman, first woman of India heritage and first black woman.

The media are obsessed with firsts. The substance of political coverage, for more than a half a century, has focused upon which candidate is leading in the polls. Poll reporting takes no leg work, takes no brains, requires no budget. It is a quick, mindless way to convince reporters they are doing their jobs. If a presidential candidate were to drop into Death Valley on a campaign stop to announce a declaration of war against England, the American national media would report it was the first ever presidential visit to Death Valley.

Conservative media witness the no-campaign campaign by Kamala Harris and complain she is trying to duck issues and not talk about Biden administration failures.

Campaign avoidance certainly is one explanation – but there is an alternative. If you believe you are going to win, why campaign vigorously and risk making mistake? Steady as she goes to victory in November.

Joe Biden weighed in on this very subject when he hypothesized that if Donald Trump comes in second in the voting, his supporters will become violent. It was a calculated insult. Biden and the Democrats weeks ago staked out the public position that Donald Trump cannot be allowed near the White House and is a threat to democracy. They did not elaborate on how they intended to keep Trump out of the White House if he won, but the supposition would be the Democrats are preparing or are prepared to overthrow the election result should it go against them. That is pretty revolutionary thinking, but no reporter has ventured to ask, “How would you do that?”

It is a habit of the Democrat Party to accuse the opposition of precisely what they are going to do. This was a case in point. If Donald Trump cannot be “allowed” near the presidency, and Kamala Harris can waste nearly 20% of her campaign time by avoiding the media, is this a contested election?

Venezuela just held a presidential election. The communist incumbent was getting his posterior kicked, so the vote count was suspended and the communist declared himself to be the winner. Sound familiar?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!