In a last-minute effort to derail Donald Trump’s election campaign, special prosecutor Jack Smith rejiggered his original charges against the then president to charge him anew with a “conspiracy to impair, obstruct, and defeat the federal government function through dishonesty, fraud, and deceit.”

The real culprit here is not Donald Trump but current Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Had Blinken not orchestrated a genuine “conspiracy to impair, obstruct, and defeat the federal government function through dishonesty, fraud, and deceit,” the election would not have been close enough to contest.

The Smith indictment hinges on the assumption that every move Trump made to have the election results verified before certification was “knowingly false.”

In fact, on this issue, Trump was as sincere as a truck bomb, still is, and he has every reason to be. As shall be seen, the Blinken conspiracy was the one “knowingly false” in every detail.

In a letter Monday to Rep. Jim Jordan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called new attention to the Blinken conspiracy.

Zuckerberg recounted how the FBI warned his people in the run-up to the 2020 election to watch for a Russian plot involving Hunter Biden’s laptop.

On Oct. 14, when they saw the New York Post headline, “Smoking-Gun Email Reveals How Hunter Biden Introduced Ukrainian Businessman to VP Dad,” Facebook staff assumed that this was part of the Russian scheme. The FBI encouraged that assumption.

On the day the Post story broke, representatives from the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force met with Facebook execs. As would later be confirmed at a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing, the FBI knew the laptop was, in fact, Hunter Biden’s.

Prompted by the FBI, Facebook “demoted” the Post story, dramatically reducing its circulation.

On that same day, the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force also leaned on the pre-Musk Twitter. Twitter quickly caved as well, blocking not only the Post story but also the Post itself.

A May 2023 report by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Intelligence spelled out the details of Blinken’s conspiracy.

The scheme was hatched on Oct. 17, 2020, when Blinken, then a Biden campaign adviser, contacted Michael Morell.

Morell had served as acting director of the CIA under Obama. At Blinken’s request, Morell began assembling the draft of a statement that would dismiss the Post story as more of the same old Russian disinformation.

“Thereafter,” reads the subcommittee report, “Morell contacted several former intelligence officials to help write the statement, solicit cosigners, and help with media outreach.”

On Oct. 19, Morell emailed Nick Shapiro, his former deputy chief of staff, asking him to place the statement in major publications.

“On background,” Shapiro was to tell reporters that Morell, in talking to Russian intel experts, “was struck by the fact that all of them thought Russia is involved here.”

In truth, Morell had talked to no Russian intel experts before organizing the draft.

Politico bit first, running a story on Oct. 19 under the bold headline, “Hunter Biden Story Is Russian Disinfo, Dozens of Former Intel Officials Say.”

As Morell testified to the House subcommittee, one major purpose of the statement was “to help Vice President Biden in the debate.”

In an Oct. 19 email, Morell told former CIA director John Brennan he wanted to “give the [Biden] campaign, particularly during the debate on Thursday, a talking point to push back on Trump on this issue.”

During the Oct. 23 debate, when Trump played the laptop card, Biden countered with the Russia card as planned.

“Look, there are 50 former National Intelligence folks who said that what this, he’s accusing me of is a Russian plan,” said a well-rehearsed Biden.

“They have said that this has all the characteristics – four – five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him, his, and his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”

In a relatively conservative estimate, Trump pollster John McLaughlin found that 4.6% of Biden voters would not have voted for Biden if they had known about the contents of Hunter’s laptop.

Some surveys have put that number as high as 15%. Even at the low end of this range, if those people had simply not voted, Trump would have won several key swing states.

Kept purposefully in the dark, too many Americans chose to believe Biden and his co-conspirators.

“It’s since been made clear that the [Post] reporting was not Russian disinformation, and, in retrospect, we should not have demoted the story,” wrote Zuckerberg.

The consequences of this fraud were historical. It changed history and not for the better.

“On Nov. 3, 2020, the American people went to the polls to elect the president of the United States with the false impression that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation,” the House subcommittee concluded three years too late.

“The American people cannot get back the 2020 election.”

The same people who were telling Trump that the 2020 election was free and fair were telling him that the Biden laptop was Russian disinformation and the Steele dossier was legitimate. He had every right to disbelieve these people. Still does.

