The Democrat Party is being criticized about their plans to win the November elections. The common theme is that they have nothing to run on other than convincing the public that Trump is a threat to democracy. He’s a bad orange man who will be a dictator from day one if he wins and so on. The Democrats have no successes to run on from the Biden-Harris years, so they must destroy Trump. That’s their only path to victory.

Well, my research team has discovered that is not totally true. Kamala Harris has been working on an agenda that she will unveil at the coming Democratic Convention. She has her own plans to make America greater, and here are some of the highlights of “To Make America Mamalot.”

1) The sight of a yellow school bus is pure joy. The Democrat Party proposes that America’s fleet of vehicles, cars, vans, trucks, buses, airplanes, trains, golf carts, wagons, anything that is used in transport be the color yellow. We trust that the same love for yellow by our Mamala will be joined by all Americans, and it will bring smiles and laughter to all people as it does our Mamala.

2) The canary. Used to be one of America’s favorite household pets. A peaceful and non-violent country was America when a canary was in American homes. Who has a canary in a cage today? America has become violent because America has become canary-less. We will have a program to promote a canary in every house. We want to have canary chirps filling the air in American homes and not the sound of gunshots from assault weapons.

3) Yellow is the color of life and we have a plan to fill America with yellow. The sun is yellow; and without the sun shining down on the earth, there would be no Democrats, no Republicans, no war, no peace, no yellow school buses or canaries. Raise your hand if you don’t love the sun. Without the sun you wouldn’t have a hand to raise.

4) We have a yellow solution for the homeless and migrant situation. There are many places in America that are thriving under the fantastic Biden-Harris economics. Under the administration of President Kamala Harris, we propose that Americans take the advice of The Beatles.

Homeless Americans will live in Yellow Submarines. If you are struggling with the essentials of life like shelter and food, you will follow John, Paul, George, and Ringo. “We all live in a yellow submarine, a yellow submarine.” That’s right, we will fill the world’s oceans with Yellow Submarines. They will be ambassadors of peace and love to all the world from the citizens of the United States of America.

5) The environment is so very important to America and the world. In order to lessen the effects of a warming world, the Democrat Party propose a change from Goodbye Yellow Brick road to Hello Yellow Brick Road. Ever since the world has replaced brick roads with asphalt roads made from evil fossil fuel oil products, the world has been heating up at an increasing rate. We propose a return to yellow brick roads to bring the world back to temperatures where we can say to a polar bear, “Enjoy your polar paradise.”

The theme of our President Kamala Harris’s administration will be, “I can imagine what will be unburdened by what was.” What our vision will do is make today our focus rather than what has been. What our future holds does not depend on what has been or what is today. What will be is not burdened by what is today or what will be in years to come. Next week is not burdened by last month, last week, or the next moment. Our beautiful future is in the hands of a president who has no attachment to what has been or what might be. We will travel together into a glorious sunny future in a yellow school bus down a yellow brick road unburdened by asphalt.

