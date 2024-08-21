In our just released 3-minute video, “KamalaGate,” Los Angeles filmmaker Joel Gilbert and I ask two basic questions of Kamala Harris.

The first is, “Why did you lie about where you were on January 6, 2021?” The second related question is, “Why did you tell no one where you really were?”

These lies had immediate consequences. For nearly a year, January 6 prosecutors told jurors that Harris “remained within the Capitol building” throughout the day.

This mattered because as a Secret Service “protectee” her presence in a building made that site a “restricted” space. By leaving the false impression that she was at the Capitol, prosecutors were able to ratchet up the charges against January 6 defendants.

But, Harris was not in the Capitol during the riot, not for a minute, not for a second. As to why Harris told no one where she had been, namely at the DNC headquarters a block or so from the Capitol, we have a good idea.

As Harris knew or soon found out, 1 p.m. was the witching hour on January 6. Minutes before 1 p.m., Ray Epps and his crew breached the Capitol perimeter.

At just about 1 p.m., a still-unidentified man hung a noose on a gallows that stood unmolested for hours. Shortly after 1 p.m., a still-unidentified man, the “scaffold commander,” mounted the scaffolding with an electric bullhorn and urged people to keep moving forward.

Most relevantly perhaps, 1 p.m. was roughly the time pipe bombs from a still-unidentified bomber were found near the RNC and the DNC offices.

Of course, 1 p.m was the time the certification process began. The evidence strongly suggests an orchestrated plot to incite chaos and blame Trump and his supporters for whatever followed.

The Democrats had more interest in shutting down the certification process than did Trump. Congress was never going to overturn the election, but Republicans were set to air hour after hour of apparent voter fraud from state after state. They never got the chance.

No one who was at the Capitol at 1 p.m. heard Trump’s speech. The Ellipse, where he was speaking, is a 45-minute walk from the Capitol. Trump finished speaking at 1:15. Speech-goers did not arrive at the Capitol until after 2.

Trump did not incite the riot. His enemies did. An FBI that was able to pluck a peaceful great grandmother out of the crowd and arrest her has still not been able to identify several of the key provocateurs.

Epps, the most conspicuous of the provocateurs, was outed not by the FBI but by pro-Trump protesters.

Not only did Epps encourage the initial breach and a secondary breach, but he also provided hands-on help to those pushing a large metal Trump sign into a line of police officers.

Perversely, the more evidence that surfaced against Epps, the more the media embraced him and the more the FBI ignored him. For its part, the House Select Committee treated Epps as though he were an endangered species.

Not until Sept. 23, 2023, did Epps plead guilty to a single misdemeanor charge and only then because his preferential treatment embarrassed the keepers of the narrative. The great grandmother in question got a stiffer sentence.

At 1 p.m. Harris was at the DNC. She was within 20 feet of a supposedly viable bomb. She narrowly avoided assassination. And yet she said nothing? Not a word, not to this day?

The Secret Service whisked Harris away from the DNC shortly after 1 p.m. to a secure location outside the Capitol. She could have dined out on this brush with death for the last three years, but she hasn’t said word one.

The question Harris needs to answer is the question, slightly modified, that Sen, Howard Baker famously asked of Richard Nixon, “What did she know and when did she know it?”

Jack Cashill’s new book, “Ashli: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6,” is now available in all formats.

