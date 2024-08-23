“Ten Little Indians” is a 1965 British crime mystery film. The plot involves a group of 10 strangers invited to a party in the Alps who, expecting entertainment, quickly discover otherwise. Greeted by a recording from the absent host, they are told each one of them has been responsible for someone’s death. One-by-one, just like in the children’s nursery rhyme of the same name, the number of “Indians” dwindles as guests turn up dead while surviving members try to identify who their host is before they suffer a similar fate.

The film comes to mind as members of another group – formed by members of Congress and known as the “Squad” – seem to be experiencing a similar fate as their political lives, one-by-one, are being terminated.

The group initially consisted of four women who won congressional seats in the House in 2018. They included Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who all banded together to form the far-left wing of their political party. Since then, they have been joined, in 2020, by Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., and, in 2022, by Greg Casar, D-Texas, Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Delia Ramirez, D-Ill.

The Squad, which boasted “Nine Little Progressives” by 2022, has repeatedly endorsed socialist policies that burden taxpayers with providing freebies, such as tuition-free college, for supporters. Their advocacy has also brought them into conflict with members of their own party who prefer to see these progressive policy beneficiaries put some skin into the game. Various Squad members have been supported by the Justice Democrats PAC and Democratic Socialists of America. Their appeal seems to be to a younger political generation.

But 2024 has not been kind to the Squad. In June’s Democratic primary election, Bowman became the first member to lose his seat to a more moderate candidate. Only two months later, a second Squad member, Bush, suffered a primary defeat as well.

Bush’s defeat was undoubtedly helped by her strong position against Israel in the Gaza war, which earned her opponent the financial support of the pro-Israel group AIPAC. Bush did not take her loss gracefully, threatening to work against AIPAC when she leaves Congress.

As a Squad member, Bush also naively promoted the effort to defund police, spending campaign funds to hire her own security. It will be interesting to see once she loses access to those funds if she will continue to hire private security or choose to rely on the diminished police coverage she helped promote for the rest of us. Bush also became the subject of a Department of Justice investigation in January for using those same funds to hire her own husband as part of her security team.

Just like fate took its toll in “Ten Little Indians” as group members were held accountable for their transgressions, so too are Squad members being held accountable for theirs. They have promoted outrageous policies that have negatively impacted the average citizen. Although Omar won her recent primary, we can only hope Minnesota voters in her district come to their senses for the general election.

Meanwhile, of the “Nine Little Progressives,” now there remain but seven. Like the last survivors in the film, we can take some comfort in knowing they are rightfully fearing for their political survival.

