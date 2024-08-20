After the high-profile discussion between Donald Trump and Elon Musk last week, the former president is now floating the possibility of making the billionaire entrepreneur a top adviser or member of his cabinet, should he win the White House race in November.

“He’s a very smart guy,” Trump said of Musk when asked Monday if he’d consider naming Musk to an advisory role or cabinet job.

“I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He’s a brilliant guy.”

Monday night, Musk posted a response to the possibility, indicating he’s “willing to serve” as head of the Department for Government Efficiency.

I am willing to serve pic.twitter.com/BJhGbcA2e0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2024

Musk, who calls himself a “moderate Democrat,” has endorsed the Republican Trump, sounding the alarm about a potential Kamala Harris victory in the 2024 presidential race, saying, “I think we’re in massive trouble with a Kamala administration.”

“It’s essential that you win for the good of this country and that’s understating my position,” Musk told Trump during the Aug. 12 conversation on X, which has been seen more than a billion times.

“You are the path to prosperity, and Kamala is the opposite,” Musk told Trump. “I’m just trying to tell people my honest opinion.”

“Now I feel like we’re at a critical juncture for the country,” Musk added. “We’re gonna see an even further left administration with Kamala.”

“Her dad is a Marxist economist – you can Google it … that’s how she was brought up.”

“America is in a fork in the road … We’re at a fork in the road in the destiny of civilization and I think we need to take the right path, and I think you’re the right path. … We’re in deep trouble if it goes the other way.”

In addition to pondering Musk as a top adviser, Trump on Monday said if elected, he’d consider ending a $7,500 tax credit for purchases of electric vehicles.

“I’m not making any final decisions on it,” Trump said of the EV tax credit.

“I’m a big fan of electric cars, but I’m a fan of gasoline-propelled cars, and also hybrids and whatever else happens to come along.”

He repeated his promise to eliminate rules by the Biden-Harris administration pushing carmakers to build more EVs and plug-in hybrids, indicating there’s a “much smaller market” for those vehicles due to their high cost and limitations of battery range.

Conversation with @realDonaldTrump with higher quality audio https://t.co/bj25prt3zG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

