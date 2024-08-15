(THE EXPRESS) – A woman was tragically killed by a pack of 25 Great Danes while walking on a popular trail in California. Davina Corbin, 56, was found with numerous bite marks and injuries near the Blackhawk Trail in Feather Falls by officials around 2am last week.

The cause of Mrs. Corbin’s death was determined to be a domestic dog attack, with lab analysis revealing that her clothing was covered in DNA consistent with domestic dogs.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Neighbors reported that Mrs. Corbin lived locally, didn’t own a car, and was often seen walking on the trail near Craig Access. Following these revelations, Butte County deputies searched a nearby residence and discovered approximately 25 Great Dane dogs roaming freely in the area.