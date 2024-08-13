A Minnesota grandmother who was jailed by her governor, now-Democrat VP candidate Tim Walz, over COVID politics is issuing a warning to America about his tyranny and abuse.

“This man would like to take your rights away. He will take your rights away. Because what happened to me could have happened to anybody. What happened to me will happen to you,” said the woman, in a report from Fox News.

It is Lisa Hanson, who formerly owned a wine and coffee bistro, who is talking about Walz’s lockdown agenda that resulted in her being thrown in jail for some 60 days.

She charged that Walz essentially “shut down and destroyed” her small business and that Americans “do not want tyranny at this level.”

As the medical evidence now confirms masking wasn’t effective against COVID and lockdowns were imposed unevenly, and some accuse irrationally, so the various state-level orders regarding the China-originated virus often were political.

That would explain why, for example, big box stores in Minnesota were allowed to continue operating, but small stores and churches faced extreme restrictions.

Hanson, a mother of eight and soon to be 18 grandchildren, has owned businesses with her husband for more than 30 years.

“At the time the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing in 2020, Hanson said The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, about 90 miles south of Minneapolis, had been open for eight years,” Fox explained.

Minnesota grandma sentenced to 90 days in prison for violating Tim Walz COVID lockdown orders speaks out: “[Tim Walz] will take away your rights.” pic.twitter.com/3iwdwgmLjv — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 13, 2024

That March, she initially complied with Walz’s orders that businesses close, even though his demands always exempted big box stores, liquor stores and even strip clubs.

But months later, he continued his attacks on bars, restaurants, gyms, dance studios, hair salons, and churches.

She explained, “He shut down a lot of the mom-and-pop shops, those folks that were just trying to make a living and provide a great product and a great service. In contrast, he allowed big box stores, etc. to stay open. Really incredible, an incredible use of tyranny against the people.”

Eventually, she reopened her business anyway, and was convicted of misdemeanor charges, facing a sentence of 90 days in jail, of which she served about 60. Also a $1,000 fine.

“This is the story that America needs to hear, that Tim Walz is not some cuddly, joyful coach, like all the things that the MSMs are calling him. That is not who this man is. This man would like to take your rights away. He will take your rights away. Because what happened to me could have happened to anybody. What happened to me will happen to you.”

She noted she missed a Christmas celebration with her family, her wedding anniversary, and the birth of a grandchild.

“I can never have that time back. That time was stolen from me. My business was destroyed. My business is gone. After everything that happened, Tim Walz and [state Attorney General] Keith Ellison destroyed my business. They wrecked my life.”

Her warning to voters continued, “I’ve heard some people say that Tim Walz is a real nice guy. Yeah, well he’s not. Take my word for it. Through this whole process, I’ve gotten to know other people. Similar things have happened to them when they were trying to run their business and survive. Mostly women, by the way. So Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison really like to go after women. They’re bullies.

“And they like to go after women and torment and destroy women’s lives. This is what they have done in the state of Minnesota. So let America know you do not want Tim Walz as vice president. You do not want tyranny at this level. I have seen firsthand. We, the people of Minnesota, have seen what Tim Walz, the type of evil he orchestrates if he is elected as vice president of this country. He, in lockstep with Harris, who is also evil, will perpetuate this same type of evil on the American people. We do not want that. So this is the truth about Tim Walz.”

Hanson said a just result would be for Walz to be impeached and “prosecuted for the crimes he has committed against the people of Minnesota.”

She pointed out at the time Walz ordered businesses closed, there was no law allowing him to do that.

“He really did step outside of statutory law. But even more important, constitutional law. Because we have that right to be able to run our businesses and conduct our lives as we see fit, of course, staying within the rule of law.”

She described Walz as “evil” and said, “That man is a wrecking machine. He needs to be stopped.”

